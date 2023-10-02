今年度中國時報文化基金會「青年學者奬」揭曉，共選出10位青年學者，第一名及第二名得中國時報獎學金創辦者 余紀忠先生及 余蔡玉輝女士特別獎，各得獎金金額一萬美元。其他8位得青年學者獎，各得獎金金額六千美元。

參與本次「青年學者奬」的評審包括：樊懋勇教授、劉嶽雲教授、王晴佳教授、王德威教授、葉文心教授、邢幼田教授、余似華小姐等人。

時報青年學者獎得獎名單如下：

創辦者余紀忠先生獎學金得獎者

名字：William Julian 朱維銘

國籍：USA

學校：Harvard University

學科：Cultural History

題目：Inscribing the New Frontier: Media and Power in Modern Xinjiang

題目：刻印新邊疆: 現代新疆的媒體與權力

余蔡玉輝女士特別獎

名字：Zhenzhou”andy”Tan 譚振洲

國籍：CHINA

學校：The Graduate Center, CUNY

學科：Linguistic anthropology

題目：A Screen Apart: Experiencing and Governing Social Distance in Internet Education Across Southwest China.

題目：一屏之隔: 中國西南地區互聯網教育中對社會差距的體驗和治理

時報青年學者獎得獎名單8位:

名字：Jason LUO 羅勉

國籍：CHINA

學校：Stanford University

學科：Comparative Politics, Political Economy, China

題目：AI, Bureaucracy, and Information Manipulation: The Political Economy of Digitalizing Governmental Operations in China.

題目：人工智能, 官僚系統, 信息操縱:中國政府數字化轉型的政治經濟學

名字：Chendong PI皮辰冬

國籍：China

學校：University of California, Davis

學科： Sociology

題目：Contesting in an Emerging Field: Tumed Mongols and the Rise of the Chinese Communist Party in Inner Mongolia

題目：新興場域中的博弈: 土默特蒙古人和中共在內蒙的崛起

名字：Hao Chen陳皓

國籍：China

學校：University of Virginia

學科：History

題目：Making a Third Korea: The Yanbian Frontier between China and North Korea,1945-1976

題目：創造第三個韓國: 在中國與北韓之間的延邊邊疆(1945-1976)

名字：Tao LIN 林韜

國籍：CHINA

學校：University of Washington

學科：Political Science

題目：Politics of Authoritarian Regimes / Political Economy of Development/State-business Relations in China

題目 : 威權政體的政治學 / 發展政治經濟學 / 中國的政商關係

名字：John Abercrombie張志強

國籍：USA

學校：Syracuse University

學科：Religion

題目：Searching for Authenticity in Wudang: Spirituality and Tradition in a Marketplace Of Daoist Cultivation.

題目：尋找真在武當:道教修煉市場中的精神與傳統

名字：Pin-Yi Li 李品儀

國籍：TAIWAN

學校：University of Wisconsin-Madison

學科：Anthropology

題目：Imagining Taiwan in the Museums: Contemporary Taiwan’s National Museums’ Construction of National Identity.

題目 : 在博物館想像台灣: 當代台灣國家博物館的國家認同建構

名字：Beiyin Deng 鄧蓓茵

國籍：CHINA

學校：Arizona State University

學科：Religious Studies

題目：Seeking Magnificence: National Enchantment and the Trade of Marble Buddhist Images across the Myanmar- China Border

題目：追尋莊嚴:”白玉”之魅與當代中緬甸跨境玉佛貿易

名字：Ying-Hsiu Chou 周盈秀

國籍：TAIWAN

學校：University of Washington, Seattle

學科：Literature; Cinema; Periodical; Masculinities

題目：The Deorbiting Planet : The Romantic Male in Modern Chinese Popular Culture

題目：另一種男性氣質: 中國現代通俗文化中的浪漫男子