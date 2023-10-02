今年度中國時報文化基金會「青年學者奬」揭曉，共選出10位青年學者，第一名及第二名得中國時報獎學金創辦者 余紀忠先生及 余蔡玉輝女士特別獎，各得獎金金額一萬美元。其他8位得青年學者獎，各得獎金金額六千美元。
參與本次「青年學者奬」的評審包括：樊懋勇教授、劉嶽雲教授、王晴佳教授、王德威教授、葉文心教授、邢幼田教授、余似華小姐等人。
時報青年學者獎得獎名單如下：
創辦者余紀忠先生獎學金得獎者
名字：William Julian 朱維銘
國籍：USA
學校：Harvard University
學科：Cultural History
題目：Inscribing the New Frontier: Media and Power in Modern Xinjiang
題目：刻印新邊疆: 現代新疆的媒體與權力
余蔡玉輝女士特別獎
名字：Zhenzhou”andy”Tan 譚振洲
國籍：CHINA
學校：The Graduate Center, CUNY
學科：Linguistic anthropology
題目：A Screen Apart: Experiencing and Governing Social Distance in Internet Education Across Southwest China.
題目：一屏之隔: 中國西南地區互聯網教育中對社會差距的體驗和治理
時報青年學者獎得獎名單8位:
名字：Jason LUO 羅勉
國籍：CHINA
學校：Stanford University
學科：Comparative Politics, Political Economy, China
題目：AI, Bureaucracy, and Information Manipulation: The Political Economy of Digitalizing Governmental Operations in China.
題目：人工智能, 官僚系統, 信息操縱:中國政府數字化轉型的政治經濟學
名字：Chendong PI皮辰冬
國籍：China
學校：University of California, Davis
學科： Sociology
題目：Contesting in an Emerging Field: Tumed Mongols and the Rise of the Chinese Communist Party in Inner Mongolia
題目：新興場域中的博弈: 土默特蒙古人和中共在內蒙的崛起
名字：Hao Chen陳皓
國籍：China
學校：University of Virginia
學科：History
題目：Making a Third Korea: The Yanbian Frontier between China and North Korea,1945-1976
題目：創造第三個韓國: 在中國與北韓之間的延邊邊疆(1945-1976)
名字：Tao LIN 林韜
國籍：CHINA
學校：University of Washington
學科：Political Science
題目：Politics of Authoritarian Regimes / Political Economy of Development/State-business Relations in China
題目 : 威權政體的政治學 / 發展政治經濟學 / 中國的政商關係
名字：John Abercrombie張志強
國籍：USA
學校：Syracuse University
學科：Religion
題目：Searching for Authenticity in Wudang: Spirituality and Tradition in a Marketplace Of Daoist Cultivation.
題目：尋找真在武當:道教修煉市場中的精神與傳統
名字：Pin-Yi Li 李品儀
國籍：TAIWAN
學校：University of Wisconsin-Madison
學科：Anthropology
題目：Imagining Taiwan in the Museums: Contemporary Taiwan’s National Museums’ Construction of National Identity.
題目 : 在博物館想像台灣: 當代台灣國家博物館的國家認同建構
名字：Beiyin Deng 鄧蓓茵
國籍：CHINA
學校：Arizona State University
學科：Religious Studies
題目：Seeking Magnificence: National Enchantment and the Trade of Marble Buddhist Images across the Myanmar- China Border
題目：追尋莊嚴:”白玉”之魅與當代中緬甸跨境玉佛貿易
名字：Ying-Hsiu Chou 周盈秀
國籍：TAIWAN
學校：University of Washington, Seattle
學科：Literature; Cinema; Periodical; Masculinities
題目：The Deorbiting Planet : The Romantic Male in Modern Chinese Popular Culture
題目：另一種男性氣質: 中國現代通俗文化中的浪漫男子
