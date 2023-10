more context, from @MLB_PR:



Will Smith will be the 3rd player to appear on a WS roster in 3 straight seasons for 3 different teams, joining Don Baylor (1986 BOS; 1987 MIN; 1988 OAK) + Eric Hinske (2007 BOS; 2008 TB; 2009 NYY)



again, he'd be 1st to WIN in 3 straight w/3 diff tms https://t.co/cn52pof7vK