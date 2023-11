Denmark’s #Orsted abandons large New Jersey wind projects. Whales breath a sigh of relief. Clown Governor Phil Murphy major egg on his face. Stock -20% today; new 52 week low. #windpower #nuclearfixesthis #climatechange #OceanWind #greennewdeal #whales #NewJersey https://t.co/e1sV5YdCyS pic.twitter.com/JOO9ttxzDP