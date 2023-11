👀 i-Space successfully conducted a hop test of Hyperbola-2 test vehicle SQX-2Y today at Jiuquan.

The little rocket, 3.35m wide & 17m tall, powered by one 15t-thrust JD-1 metholox engine, reached 178.42m & then landed just ~1.68m away from the target with 0.025m/s terminal speed. https://t.co/PcI1raG0TT pic.twitter.com/Iz60yeQoGT