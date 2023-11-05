21歲台裔女模Shereen Wu，日前無償替曾和碧昂絲、珍妮佛羅培茲及席琳狄翁等藝人合作的知名設計師走秀，未料結束後，對方發布的走秀照，模特兒卻不是她的臉，讓她相當不滿，指控該行為相當不人道。
據英國《衛報》報導，Shereen Wu替科斯特洛（Michael Costello）走秀，不過對方轉發時裝秀照片，她的臉卻被AI換臉了「那不是我」，這讓她相當生氣，「我希望人們能夠理解，你的作品被偷走有多麼傷人，這很不人道。人類之所以為人類是有創造美麗事物的能力，把這份美麗扭曲成醜陋的事物，是很可怕的想法。」
@shereenwu Michael Costello has yet to take responsibility for his actions. I want to explain what happened, and I hope other models in the future feel comfortable to speak up. He has since offered to post my photo side by side with the AI one, but has not voluntarily post it. This offer did not contain an apology, and only happened after a model who’s close with him brought light to the situation. Some points I couldn’t fit: -Replaced the face of a model from the same collection -Lightened the skin of a black model in a photo and proceeded to push blame on the makeup artist (mua did not lighten the skin) -Screamed at models backstage (he screamed at the girl who stumbled on the runway to near tears, only to make an Instagram post praising her after.) But considering how long he’s been acting like this, I doubt any apology from him would be sincere; they would be performative at best. (Sorry for the weird cuts and sped up video I was trying to fit as much as I can in) #michaelcostello #greenscreenvideo #drama #michaelcostellocontroversy ♬ original sound - shereenwu
Shereen Wu表示自己是獨立模特兒，沒有和經紀公司簽約，承接這次走秀是為了曝光，並無領取任何報酬，但沒想到沒曝光到，化妝師、髮型師和攝影師也沒有，「這是最讓我惱火的。」
對此，科斯特洛否認修圖，並稱照片來源是不知名粉絲發給他的，但自己既然分享照片就有責任，坦言當時情緒激動，「沒有多想」就轉發所有標記他的照片和影片。他強調會協調給她補償，但針對Shereen Wu指控換臉將採取法律程序，不過聲明不到24小時內就被刪除。
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。