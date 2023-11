Luka Doncic knocks down a triple to give him 4⃣2⃣ PTS!



He's up to 15 PTS in the 3Q!



🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament

🏀 West Group B action on NBA App

📲: https://t.co/W0DJN3TwEo pic.twitter.com/Vk9OPpm2PF