RT @velitesgear | Full Text Article: https://t.co/JAKf0pKn9n | Author: @bgmilitary Rosoboronexport shows the Kh-69 in UAE – the Su-57’s squared missile



According to Russian media sources, the state owned company Rosoboronexport is set to showcase the Kh-69 missile at the Duba… pic.twitter.com/eOgWwqo5KY