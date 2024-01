#IndiaOpen2024 #IndiaOpenSuper750



"Travelled 800km to watch Dr TTY play, queen and magician"



A fan who's come from Bhopal to watch Tai Tzu Ying. Train delay made her miss the semifinal but she's here today holding this wonderful poster.https://t.co/FXqFWLA1Px pic.twitter.com/5n69rCDhZs