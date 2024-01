NEW: A passenger jet — China Airlines flight 5116 — hit an astonishing 826 mph yesterday over the Pacific. ✈️



Likely a NEW RECORD for subsonic passenger travel.



How’d it happen? Cruise speed is 564 mph. But it was flying w/250+ jet stream. https://t.co/1QV5b4d1Pf pic.twitter.com/BESuSa2WHn