+++Rorschach meets Coptic Magic! +++I‘m just doing the tracing of an image on KYP M 322 / P. Heid. Inv. Kopt. 658 for the upcoming Papyri Copticae Magicae. Maybe it’s just the approaching season… but I see an easter bunny. What do you see?#Magic #Coptic pic.twitter.com/7gW2aDjdTT