‼️🇷🇺 Uralvagonzavod has delivered another echelon of modern tanks to the front, including the new T-90M Proryv and T-72B3M



▪️The team of the Nizhny Tagil enterprise provides troops with the most modern military equipment around the clock, fulfills state defense order plans with… pic.twitter.com/1JUBfQCvkd