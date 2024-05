🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦❗️DESTRUCTION OF MLRS VAMPIRES SHOOTING BELGOROD AT NIGHT WITH AN ISKANDER-M ATTACK.



Kharkov region



Russian Forces followed this creature for several days.

It was this MLRS《Vampire》working every day in Belgorod and with it 2 other BM-21《Grad》vehicles. Their distance… pic.twitter.com/Tw5uKf5MVp