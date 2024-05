High-quality satellite images of the Belbek airfield from MAXAR have appeared, which can be used to identify enemy losses in aviation:



▪️2 MiG-31;

▪️ Su-27;

▪️ MiG-29.



Russians may have evacuated other damaged planes after the attack, so that is the minimum damage.



Also, an… pic.twitter.com/70goLBf6X3