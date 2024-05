🇨🇳-🇹🇼#China: Footage from the second day of the PLA Joint Sword 2024A exercise around Taiwan' shows Mobile launchers (Dongfeng-15B OTRK and PHL-03 MLRS) and aircraft (Hung-6K, Chien-16) being used to simulate a massive missile strike at #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/wUf5xsj5K9