Irkutsk region, Russia ❗

Bavovna Monitor 💥🔥🔥🔥💨

Additional footage 🎦

The first seconds after the fall of the russian military Tu-22M3 bomber was captured on camera. An explosion is visible in the footage.



According to Pro-Kremlin media "SH*T":

- The Tu-22M3 bomber took… https://t.co/yIubKn7Uul pic.twitter.com/gq1EAKMJyA