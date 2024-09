We finally have a clear image of an operational PLAAF Y-9LG (Y-8GX-18) ECM/ELINT type and according to its serial number 30211, it is assigned to the 20th Specialised Division, 58th Air Regiment based at Guiyang-Leizhuang (STC).



