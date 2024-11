🚨🔊⚡The New York Times reported on November 14, 2024, that Elon #Musk, an advisor to President-elect Donald #Trump, met with #Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid #Iravani, in New York. 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇷



According to the article:



🧵 pic.twitter.com/ChlQ0b1kcX