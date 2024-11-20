許多民眾會吃保健食品補充營養素，不過英國一名藥師Amina Khan透露，她絕對不會吃市面上常見的3種保健食品，包括維他命軟糖、綜合維他命，還有標榜針對頭髮、皮膚或指甲健康的營養品，認為這些保健食品效果有限。

根據《紐約郵報》報導，Amina在社群透露她絕對不會吃3種保健食品，首先是維他命軟糖，她說這些基本上就是糖果藥丸，還不如去吃糖，並警告吃這種保健食品很容易攝取過量糖分，也可能導致維生素A、D、E、K中毒。

有研究報告指出，每顆維他命軟糖通常含有3到5克的糖，和傳統維他命相比，每顆的維生素含量更少，Amina建議民眾直接選擇傳統膠囊或錠劑。

再來是綜合維他命，Amina直言，這種保健食品有多種營養素，但每種劑量都很低，吃下去對身體幾乎不會有什麼影響，而且人們也不一定需要補充所有的維他命，多數醫師仍建議透過均衡飲食攝取營養。

最後是標榜針對皮膚、頭髮和指甲健康的保健食品，Amina質疑，「所以它到底針對什麼，頭髮、皮膚還是指甲？」認為在綜合功效下，重要的營養素含量可能低到沒有效果，建議選擇專門針對特定健康問題的單一保健食品，效果更好。

@aminathepharmacist When you think your £1.50 multivitamin or vimto flavoured gummies work? 🙃 ➡️ Traditional capsules and tablets are the best. If you can’t swallow any of these, you can take the powder out of the capsule or crush the tablet and mix with food/drink. ➡️ Solution focused supplements is what you need to see real results. Best to focus on ingredients that help the actual issue. ➡️ For children, use liquids or spray supplements. ✨ My 2x award-winning Hormone Balance supplements restock is soon. Make sure to sign up to the wait list to be notified instantly - link in bio 💊 #pharmacist #pharmacy #gummybear #gummyvitamins #supplements #needtoknow #vitamins ♬ original sound - Amina Khan

花椰菜超難洗 北農教3步驟徹底乾淨 菜蟲全浮出來
下周有望迎首波冷氣團 這2天乾冷探15度以下
和女友泡溫泉 他下體癢爆內褲冒紅點 醫一看都是蟲
#保健食品 #維他命 #綜合維他命 #軟糖
秋天轉涼就該去野營 台灣10大露營場坐擁山海不去可惜