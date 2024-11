The #ICBM launched by #Russia at #Ukraine today was a RS-26 “Rubezh.”



It was First tested in 2012 and has a range of more than 6000KM. It can carry multiple independently targetable Warheads as well.#News #UkraineRussianWar #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/UsbGUEOPfB