On the 21st of August 1986, a limnic eruption occurred at Lake Nyos in Cameroon which claimed the lives of over 1700 people and 3500 livestock.



The lake is a crater at the top of a volcano so the carbon dioxide (CO2) gases are saturated at the bottom of the lake.