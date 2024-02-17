澳洲一名建築工人日前在雇主家施工時，突然驚見一隻虛弱的「粉色長尾怪」躺在草地上哀號，於是緊急通報救援組織，當地動物收容所獲報後隨即派志工前往現場，這才發現眼前這隻像狗的無毛生物，是剛出生不久的小袋鼠，獨特的叫聲令人印象深刻。
根據《The Dodo》報導，澳洲一名建築工人日前在一棟兩層樓高的建築工作時，意外發現草地上有一隻全身粉色的不明生物，還不斷發出詭異的哀號聲，讓他十分錯愕。
當地動物收容所「Our Haven Wildlife Shelter」獲報後派志工前往現場一探究竟，這才發現這隻像狗的無毛生物是剛出生不久的小袋鼠，不斷發出哀號聲呼喚媽媽，但遲遲等不到母袋鼠現身。
根據《BBC野生動物雜誌》（BBC Wildlife Magazine）介紹，小袋鼠在出生後的6個月都生活在母親的育兒袋中，這段期間幾乎依靠母袋鼠提供食物及保暖，一旦離開育兒袋太久，可能會遭遇大麻煩。
好在小袋鼠獲救後，健康狀況良好，目前被安置在動物收容所裡，日後如果長大到足以獨立生存，就會被野放，重回大自然的懷抱。
@kangala_rescue What does a baby kangaroo sound like? 🦘 Baby kangaroos generally make two types of sounds, this sound here is usually made when a baby joey is calling out for his Mumma. Sadly we hear this heartbreaking call after they are rescued for a few days as they just don’t understand what’s happened & they miss their Mother’s terribly.💔 In this case he is calling out to me for confort and his bottle, as I’ve now taken on that roll. ♥️ The other call or sound is a short clicking, which usually means stay away or danger is nearby.♥️ You can help us support these orphans by heading to the link in our bio 💚#kangaroosoftiktok #babykangaroo #wildlife #cutebabyanimals #rescuedanimals #kangaroo #animallove ♬ Beautiful Memories - Lux-Inspira
