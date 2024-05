With a #Cash5 jackpot of $837,187, David Atwell thought he would take a chance. “I was stunned,” he said. “At first, I saw the jackpot went back down to $100,000 so I knew someone hit it. I had no idea it was me.” Way to go, David! https://t.co/z1KtFPPEBh pic.twitter.com/phqeLwUNMA