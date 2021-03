PRESIDENT DAVID ATCHISON? 🇺🇸



James Polk’s 🇺🇸 term ended noon on 4 March 1849.

New POTUS, hardcore Episcopalian Zachary Taylor 🇺🇸, refused to be sworn in on a Sunday.



Therefore, David Rice Atchison served *unofficially* as the 1st ever "Acting President" for the duration.#POTUS pic.twitter.com/5i481ffZtL