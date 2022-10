3 Oct 22 : SADS : 💉



35 year old Manish Sonigra fell unconscious while playing Garba in Palghar, Maharashtra, doctors declared him dead. The cause of death has been given as a heart attack.



After this his father Narapji Sonigra also died of heart attack.https://t.co/D9gPhzUHKv pic.twitter.com/GKqAiYjkSy