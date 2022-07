BEFORE & AFTER: Parts of the Sta. Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church in Tayum, Abra were damaged in the M7.0 quake.



The national cultural treasure built in the 1800s was hit by temblors during the Spanish period. | @anjo_bagaoisan (Aftermath shot: Regie Gabia) #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/BKWmb6llA3