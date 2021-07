🥇GOLD MEDAL FOR OUR GOLDEN GIRLS🥇



Done in world record time Bronte Campbell Meg Harris Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell claim our first gold.



Madi Wilson and Mollie O'Callaghan also get gold as valued members of the team.



