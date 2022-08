Some business tycoons and A-listers knew her as Inna Yashchyshyn. By the time she made it to Mar-a-Lago, she was known to others as Anna de Rothschild.



Find out how a self-professed Ukrainian grifter blagged her way into Trump’s inner circle 👇https://t.co/ZXnmHKxDcY pic.twitter.com/U8nZpxkYId