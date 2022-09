[Analysis] Apple在新14"與16" MacBook Pro量產前砍單20-30%,為高階ABF與Mini-LED的潛在結構性風險 / Apple cuts shipment forecasts for new 14" & 16" MacBook Pro by 20-30% before mass production, and it's a structural risk to the high-end ABF & Mini-LED sectorshttps://t.co/NtT8cM9fcP