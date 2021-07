Deandre Ayton's Finals debut was his 5th game this postseason shooting at least 80%



21 PTS 16 REB 90% FG

22 PTS 10 REB 85% FG

24 PTS 14 REB 80% FG

22 PTS 19 REB 80% FG

16 PTS 17 REB 80% FG



16.5 PTS 12.2 REB 71% over 17 GMSpic.twitter.com/44hEpvq1dz