Anthony Edwards dropped 30 PTS to lift the @Timberwolves to the comeback victory to advance out of the #MetaQuestPlayIn!



Anthony Edwards: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PM

D'Angelo Russell: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL



Game 1: TIMBERWOLVES/GRIZZLIES

Sat. April 16th, 3:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/mCgtYkHv8I