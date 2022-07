#NovaKakhovka, #ukraine, #war, #russia, #UkraineRussiaWar, #UkraineRussiaConflict,

As a result of the Russian bombardment of Krivoy Rog in the Ingulsky district, the 20-year-old champion of Ukraine in dance sports, Daria Kurdel, died. pic.twitter.com/ywTYBWbGOr