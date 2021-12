🚨⚾️ 2021 MLB BASEBALL STUDY RESULTS! ⚾️🚨

Used two difft balls ☑️

Made two difft balls (again!) ☑️

Didn’t tell people ☑️

Didn’t correct “new ball only” assumptions ☑️

(Per @BWDBWDBWD via @thisisinsider: players, coaches, scouts, execs are NOT happy…😤)https://t.co/PpCGyp7wTL