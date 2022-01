When someone broke into Unc @ShannonSharpe house 😭



Shannon:”Someone broke into my house & put a gun to my head demanding I tell him who the goat was”



Intruder:”U say Lebron James I’m pulling this trigger”



Shannon:”it’s Goat James! I ain’t afraid to die! I’ll go meet my maker” pic.twitter.com/uYNJU5HX5q