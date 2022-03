Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day with the Hornets after winning G-League Player Of The Week, per @Wojespn



IT in G-League:

42 PTS, 8 AST, 0 TO

45 PTS (14/27 FG)

33 PTS, 7 AST

46 PTS, 9 3PT, 7 ASTpic.twitter.com/ACmHAQDGwP