#DGA awarded EUMET and the #FCAS industrial partners the Phase 1B contract ! Amounting 3.2 billion, it will cover the FCAS demonstrator for 3 years.

EUMET welcomes this major step forward to develop a fully European weapon system 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸https://t.co/2V3Qn6Ox3r pic.twitter.com/7Q2x60kTit