Siren--The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for today at 11:45 a.m. All sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone). No exercise or drill accompanies this test. Call (808) 723-8960 for details. pic.twitter.com/n3yvC7bOjW