𝐕𝐀𝐑 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐀 😲



The moment referee Stéphanie Frappart tells Lina Hurtig that her goal has gone over the line meaning that Sweden dumps out defending champions USA 5-4 on penalties! #FIFAWWC #beINWWC23 #beINSPIRED pic.twitter.com/T915Ls7KCO