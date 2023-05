#ProjectAfrica Day 24: 60.1km



On road. Look up. Desert. Look down. Tarmac. Carry on for 20km. Stop. Boys throw a variety of edible objects at me. I inhale. No chewing. Inefficient use of time & energy.



Back on road. More desert. Hold tight another 20km. Stop. Drink juice. Eat… pic.twitter.com/khUGP4EyEk