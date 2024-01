LeBron James is in a league of his own after being selected to his 20th NBA All-Star game 🌟👑



The King has more selections than:



- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19)

- Kobe Bryant (18)

- Tim Duncan (15)

- Kevin Garnett (15)

- Shaq (15)

- Michael Jordan (14) pic.twitter.com/tdFhhQ5wuP