🙏 Sarabi Medina, 8-year-old girl killed in Portage Park shooting; suspect shot with own gun ... 'She had a lot of life. She was a very old soul. She had a beautiful personality'



By John Garcia and Christian Piekos WLS

Sunday, August 6, 2023 7:11 PM



CHICAGO (WLS) -- An… pic.twitter.com/wnCln02CCC