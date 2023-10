Congratulations to NC's @ErickFedde for becoming only the 5th player in KBO history to reach the 20 win mark in a season along with 200+ strikeouts.



Fedde pitched 6 scoreless innings today vs Hanwha, giving up 7 hits, while striking out 6 (currently at 204K's with 2.06 ERA). https://t.co/RMQsZaLk1D